SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Holdings Lifted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,930 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.09% of SL Green Realty worth $96,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 52,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $89.46 and a 52 week high of $106.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $6,847,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 277,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,255,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “$100.62” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 118 Manhattan buildings totaling 49.9 million square feet.

