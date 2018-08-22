Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Skechers USA reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers USA.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. B. Riley set a $50.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Skechers USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

Skechers USA stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.58. 67,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,395. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Skechers USA has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 6.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in Skechers USA by 7.5% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Skechers USA by 34.5% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Skechers USA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 68,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Skechers USA by 26.1% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

