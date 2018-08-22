Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Simpson Manufacturing earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 47.6757604969786 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE SSD opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.59. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $74.91.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $308.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.02 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

SSD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on Simpson Manufacturing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $143,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.