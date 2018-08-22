Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

SCVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $69,250.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $543,111.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth $125,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 9,179.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter worth $219,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,118. The company has a market capitalization of $533.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.75. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $36.24.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.82 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

