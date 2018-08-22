SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,432 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 14.13% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MFDX opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $28.41.

