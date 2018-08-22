SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,977 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

IWP opened at $133.38 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.52 and a fifty-two week high of $133.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

