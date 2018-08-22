SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.74 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.1% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 825,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,768,000 after purchasing an additional 95,405 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 44.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $130.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $190.73.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Diane M. Dietz purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.26 per share, with a total value of $198,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,204.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

