Sei Investments Co. Has $8.89 Million Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 219.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,406 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Verisign worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verisign to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verisign from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $152.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.29. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $98.95 and a one year high of $159.11.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.47 million. Verisign had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

