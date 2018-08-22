Sei Investments Co. Acquires 20,669 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,669 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Thor Industries worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

NYSE THO opened at $94.57 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.62 and a 12 month high of $161.48. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Thor Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

