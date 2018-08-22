Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $5.09 Million Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,275,000 after purchasing an additional 773,285 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other CoStar Group news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.69, for a total value of $6,310,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.93, for a total value of $1,805,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,755 shares of company stock valued at $23,901,460. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CoStar Group to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.09.

CoStar Group stock opened at $429.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.08, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.47. CoStar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $255.41 and a 12 month high of $446.96.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.55 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.