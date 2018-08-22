Security National Bank Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.9% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 62,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $70.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,904,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $325,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,393 shares of company stock valued at $25,235,061 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

