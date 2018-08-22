Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 133,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, Director David J. Contis sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $300,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $94.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $96.01. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.11%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 23, 2018, we own or have an interest in 410 quality properties in 32 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,549 sites.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.