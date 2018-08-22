Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,053 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 9.7% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ventas by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,657,000 after buying an additional 138,543 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Ventas by 40.8% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 39,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,794,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 775,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,956,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $852,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 759,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,886 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,556. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Ventas had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Sunday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

