Securian Asset Management Inc Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ONEOK by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,357,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in ONEOK by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 84,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 41,209 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 90,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ONEOK from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $73.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

OKE stock opened at $67.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.07%. analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.50%.

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,760. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

