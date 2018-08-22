Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Jagged Peak Energy Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (JAG)

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Jagged Peak Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Jagged Peak Energy stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Jagged Peak Energy has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $16.55.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

In related news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 15,625 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $221,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,105,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,833,843.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

