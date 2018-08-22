Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Deere & Company’s FY2019 Earnings (DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Deere & Company in a report released on Monday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $11.57 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS.

DE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $231.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.42.

NYSE:DE opened at $143.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.53 and a fifty-two week high of $175.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Deere & Company by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

