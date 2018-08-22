SeaChange International (SEAC) Price Target Cut to $4.00

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BWS Financial to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaChange International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,083. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $103.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.57.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. sell-side analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SeaChange International by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $180,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in SeaChange International by 102.6% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 72,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

