Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) Stake Lifted by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 19.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,571,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 37,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 339,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

SWM opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $48.06.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Further Reading: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.