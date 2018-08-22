Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) Shares Bought by Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Appleton Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 233,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 47,615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 63,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratford Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 104,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51.

