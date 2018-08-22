ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.22% of ScanSource worth $33,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ScanSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 31.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCSC opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.97. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $45.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ScanSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company's Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies.

