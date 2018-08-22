salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stake Lowered by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,906 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in salesforce.com by 14.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,533,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,027,545,000 after acquiring an additional 961,104 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,046,347 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $703,190,000 after acquiring an additional 280,110 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,328,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $726,866,000 after acquiring an additional 98,481 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 5,132,941 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $700,133,000 after acquiring an additional 28,321 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in salesforce.com by 10.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,172,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $569,188,000 after acquiring an additional 393,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded salesforce.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.23.

Shares of CRM opened at $145.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a PE ratio of 323.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $91.30 and a one year high of $149.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,929.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $633,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,376,260 and sold 566,988 shares worth $78,335,682. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

