Sakura Bloom Price Hits $0.0047 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sakura Bloom token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $12.08 million and $39,501.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.96 or 0.03293371 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Token Profile

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2015. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 tokens. The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.