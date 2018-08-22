Safe Trade Coin 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.00 (XSTC)

Safe Trade Coin (CURRENCY:XSTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Safe Trade Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safe Trade Coin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Safe Trade Coin has a market cap of $87,241.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Safe Trade Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Safe Trade Coin

Safe Trade Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Safe Trade Coin’s total supply is 710,792,154 coins and its circulating supply is 326,829,322 coins. The official website for Safe Trade Coin is safetradecoin.net . Safe Trade Coin’s official Twitter account is @safetradecoin

Buying and Selling Safe Trade Coin

Safe Trade Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Trade Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Trade Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Trade Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

