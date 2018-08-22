Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 151,324 Shares of Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 151,324 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Kansas City Southern worth $38,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,284,000 after buying an additional 545,885 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,654,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,281,000 after buying an additional 56,187 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,134,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,514,000 after buying an additional 136,750 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,996,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,291,000 after buying an additional 266,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,408,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “$111.08” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $635,462.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,883.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KSU opened at $118.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $118.50.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.12 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

