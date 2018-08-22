Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $63.65 Million Position in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 277,251 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Celgene worth $63,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Celgene by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,980,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,819,000 after acquiring an additional 447,445 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Celgene by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,323,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,724,000 after acquiring an additional 258,561 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in Celgene by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,881,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,235,000 after acquiring an additional 777,099 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Celgene by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,648,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,342,000 after acquiring an additional 268,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Celgene by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,746,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John H. Weiland purchased 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.73 per share, with a total value of $500,244.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,107,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,208.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,390. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CELG stock opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $74.13 and a 12 month high of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Celgene had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 87.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CELG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Celgene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

