Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $37,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 133.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Bank of America set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $1,234,724,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $2,234,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

