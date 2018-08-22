Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (RUSHA) Position Increased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 28,450 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 35,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A stock opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.17%. sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

About Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

