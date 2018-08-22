Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Rudolph Technologies is a worldwide leader in the design, development, manufacture and support of high-performance process control metrology, defect inspection and data analysis systems used by semiconductor device manufacturers. Rudolph provides a full-fab solution through its families of proprietary products that provide critical yield-enhancing information, enabling microelectronic device manufacturers to drive down costs and time to market. Rudolph has enhanced the competitiveness of its products in the marketplace by anticipating and addressing many emerging trends driving the semiconductor industry’s growth. Rudolph’s strategy for continued technological and market leadership includes aggressive research and development of complementary metrology and inspection solutions. “

Get Rudolph Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RTEC. Sidoti cut shares of Rudolph Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rudolph Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rudolph Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE RTEC opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $862.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Rudolph Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $34.55.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.80 million. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Rudolph Technologies will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rudolph Technologies news, Director Daniel H. Berry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $700,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard B. Rogoff sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $104,373.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at $905,457.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,268 shares of company stock worth $563,074. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 102.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rudolph Technologies (RTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rudolph Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rudolph Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.