Royce & Associates LP Has $80.98 Million Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,087,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,411 shares during the period. John B. Sanfilippo & Son comprises 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.10% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $80,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 86.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth about $2,592,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $872.66 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $79.37.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.50.

JBSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

In other news, insider James A. Valentine sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. It offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Further Reading: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.