Royce & Associates LP Acquires 113,600 Shares of Meredith Co. (MDP)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,929,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,600 shares during the quarter. Meredith accounts for approximately 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Meredith were worth $98,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Meredith during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meredith during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Meredith during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Meredith during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Meredith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. Meredith Co. has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $72.25.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $788.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.26 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.42%. Meredith’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

In related news, Director Donald C. Berg bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Meredith in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meredith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Meredith from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Media and National Media. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations.

