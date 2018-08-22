Rovida Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in HUYA Inc – (HUYA)

Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 497,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,378,000. HUYA accounts for 1.3% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on HUYA in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. 86 Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HUYA in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

HUYA stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. HUYA Inc – has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $50.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.74 million. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

