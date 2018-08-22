Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Revance Therapeutics worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

RVNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.91.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $37.45.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 13,690.62%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

