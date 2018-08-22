Ross Stores (ROST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Ross Stores to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Ross Stores has set its Q2 guidance at $0.95-0.99 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $3.92-4.05 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ross Stores to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ROST stock opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $57.87 and a twelve month high of $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.52.

In other Ross Stores news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 33,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $2,689,320.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,136,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,736 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,268 shares of company stock worth $20,170,488 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

