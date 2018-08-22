Rockwell Automation (ROK) is Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 1.4% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,220,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 422,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,238,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $206.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $173.79 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $155.81 and a 52-week high of $210.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 48.24%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total value of $262,752.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,810.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,552.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

