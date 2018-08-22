Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $10.66 Million Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,013 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 5.2% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7,162.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,321,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,557 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,655,393 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $216,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,241,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,959 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,478,000 after acquiring an additional 970,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,865,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on TJX Companies to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

