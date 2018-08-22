Robert Walters (RWA) Hits New 1-Year High at $814.00

Robert Walters PLC (LON:RWA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 814 ($10.41) and last traded at GBX 774 ($9.89), with a volume of 11469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 786 ($10.05).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RWA shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Monday, June 11th. Numis Securities upped their target price on shares of Robert Walters from GBX 800 ($10.23) to GBX 850 ($10.87) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Robert Walters had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.51%.

In other Robert Walters news, insider Alan Bannatyne sold 116,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.69), for a total value of £792,397.20 ($1,012,907.07).

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, IT, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain.

