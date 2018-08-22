RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $14.96 Million Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,610 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFEM. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 745.3% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 110.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RFEM opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $60.85 and a 1-year high of $79.04.

