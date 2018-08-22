Rise (RISE) Price Tops $0.0407

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and OpenLedger DEX. In the last week, Rise has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. Rise has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and $1,490.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00073968 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010292 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000794 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 128,078,360 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.