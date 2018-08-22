Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0198 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Gate.io, Huobi and Binance. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and approximately $253,733.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APIS (APIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008300 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004414 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,580,791 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Upbit, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Bittrex, DragonEX, Kyber Network, OKEx, C2CX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

