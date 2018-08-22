Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (RIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

NYSE:RIO opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 605.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 5,481.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 134,943 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

