Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (RIO) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.05

Media headlines about Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (NYSE:RIO) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the mining company an impact score of 45.7201180733553 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE RIO opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.13. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Get Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock alerts:

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $67.00 price objective on Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.06.

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.