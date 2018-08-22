Ring Energy Inc (REI) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,140 shares during the quarter. Ring Energy accounts for 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at about $190,000.

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Ring Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Ring Energy had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $29.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. The company was founded by Lloyd T. Rochford and Stanley M. McCabe on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

