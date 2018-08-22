Richardson Electronics (RELL) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Richardson Electronics earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 44.8770905246089 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.31 million, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 0.84. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $25,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,594.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,774 shares of company stock worth $156,559 over the last 90 days. 35.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

