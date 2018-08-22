Rhumbline Advisers Takes $13.33 Million Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 226,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,327,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

WH stock opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.48 per share, with a total value of $614,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $52,801.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

