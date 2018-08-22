Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,698 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,698 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Douglas Emmett worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,450,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,811,000 after acquiring an additional 112,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 14.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 183,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEI. Citigroup lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

NYSE:DEI opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $41.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $219.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.12 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 13.94%. analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $296,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at $373,935. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

