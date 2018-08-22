Rhumbline Advisers Has $159.15 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,272,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of United Technologies worth $159,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in United Technologies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,752,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,539 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in United Technologies by 274.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,312,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $165,087,000 after purchasing an additional 962,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,560,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,267,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 10,794.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,463,000 after purchasing an additional 701,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 14,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $1,944,809.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,606.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 3,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $465,590.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,995.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,974 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $135.98 on Wednesday. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $109.10 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

