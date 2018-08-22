Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.12

Media stories about Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rexford Industrial Realty earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 48.6780820108234 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.20). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $51.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million. research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

REXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

In other news, Director Richard S. Ziman sold 102,043 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $3,195,986.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,231.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 166 properties with approximately 20.3 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

