Reviewing Great Plains Energy (GXP) & Nextera Energy Partners (NEP)

Great Plains Energy (NYSE: NEP) and Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Great Plains Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Nextera Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Great Plains Energy pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nextera Energy Partners pays out 265.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Plains Energy has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Nextera Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Great Plains Energy and Nextera Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Plains Energy $2.71 billion 2.55 -$106.20 million $1.74 18.39 Nextera Energy Partners $807.00 million 3.28 -$62.00 million $0.66 73.86

Nextera Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Great Plains Energy. Great Plains Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextera Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Great Plains Energy and Nextera Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Plains Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71 Nextera Energy Partners 0 5 5 0 2.50

Great Plains Energy currently has a consensus price target of $31.40, indicating a potential downside of 1.84%. Nextera Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $44.39, indicating a potential downside of 8.95%. Given Great Plains Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great Plains Energy is more favorable than Nextera Energy Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.0% of Great Plains Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Great Plains Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Great Plains Energy and Nextera Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Plains Energy -2.26% 5.52% 2.02% Nextera Energy Partners 8.88% 6.86% 2.15%

Risk and Volatility

Great Plains Energy has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextera Energy Partners has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nextera Energy Partners beats Great Plains Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Plains Energy

Great Plains Energy Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It also provides regulated steam services in St. Joseph, Missouri. The company generates electricity using coal, nuclear, natural gas, oil, wind, solar, landfill gas, and hydroelectric resources. It has approximately 6,500 megawatts of generating capacity. The company sells electricity to approximately 867,100 customers in western Missouri and eastern Kansas, including approximately 764,200 residences and 100,400 commercial firms, as well as 2,500 industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. Great Plains Energy Incorporated was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

