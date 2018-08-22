Reviewing Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) & W&T Offshore (WTI)

Dorchester Minerals (NYSE: WTI) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dorchester Minerals and W&T Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A W&T Offshore 2 1 1 0 1.75

W&T Offshore has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.97%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 70.68% 54.69% 53.51% W&T Offshore 16.40% -18.00% 10.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and W&T Offshore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $57.29 million 10.62 $37.08 million N/A N/A W&T Offshore $487.10 million 1.77 $79.68 million $0.56 11.07

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than Dorchester Minerals.

Dividends

Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $2.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. W&T Offshore does not pay a dividend. W&T Offshore has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Dorchester Minerals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 135 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 370,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2017, its total proved reserves were 74.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

