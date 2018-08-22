Resource Management LLC Has $757,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Resource Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,510,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,443,993,000 after buying an additional 599,575 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,982,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,164,000 after buying an additional 399,589 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,210,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,247,000 after buying an additional 24,676 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7,153.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 2,612,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,364,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,299,000 after buying an additional 345,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $171.30 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $171.36.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

